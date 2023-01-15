Home States Odisha

Couple held for making obscene video of adopted minor daughter

Sources said Jyotshna recorded an objectionable video of Ramchandra and the minor and sent it to a WhatsApp number.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Thakurmunda police in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday arrested a man and his wife for allegedly recording an obscene video of their adopted minor daughter and making it viral on social media. The accused are Ramchandra Soe (42) and his wife Jyotshna (35) of Solebedha village within Thakurmunda police limits.

Sources said the victim, a native of Soro in Balasore district was looked after by her uncle from Soleibedha after the death of her mother. Ramchandra, a teacher at Badamahuldiha Tribal Residential School and Jyothshna, who do not have a child, adopted the girl and brought her home.

Sources said Jyotshna recorded an objectionable video of Ramchandra and the minor and sent it to a WhatsApp number. It was then circulated on social media. The matter was brought to the fore by some locals who watched the video.

At a meeting held in the village, the locals decided to act against Ramchandra and Jyotshna. Thakurmunda IIC RH Kulu said basing on a complaint filed by Suru Paleya, the minor’s aunt, the couple was arrested under section 354 (A) (B) of IPC along with 67 (A) and 67 (B) of IT Act. 

