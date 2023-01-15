Odisha-WB officials visit disputed villages

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a bid to end the territorial dispute between Odisha and West Bengal, officials from both the states visited Bilashpur and Gobarghata village in Jaleswar block to inspect pillars installed on the border.

The officials also inspected the stretch between Sadar Ghat and Sunakania in Dantun block of West Medinipur district of West Bengal on Friday. Official sources said at least 36 pillars were erected in 12 disputed villages of Jaleswar block in 2020 and 40 in Dantun in 2021.

The territorial conflict between Jaleswar and Dantun block of West Bengal’s West Medinipur district dates back to 1926. The dispute started after the neighbouring state was accused of mining sand on Subarnarekha river. The conflict intensified in 2016 when social activist and Congress leader Sudarsan Das filed a petition with National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the issue.

Two years later, the tribunal directed both Odisha and West Bengal governments to take steps to demarcate the border. But nothing was done in this regard till 2018. In September 2020 officials from both the states met at Dantun following which ORSAC was asked to conduct a digital survey.

As per reports, both the states exchanged their respective maps to ascertain the boundary at the meeting.

Subsequently, revenue officials from West Medinipur and Balasore met in December 2020 and decided to jointly demarcate the border.

During a week-long drive, 36 poles were installed along bordering villages including four near Mankidia, six at Kuanarpur, three at Bilaspur, three at Gopalpur, four at Totapada, three at Beherasahi, two at Praharajpur, three at South Praharajpur, two at Makarampur, three at Gobarghata, two at Khudiamajhisahi and one at Mundakatia. Jaleswar tehsildar Mihir Ranjan Behera said the objective of visiting the bordering villages of the two states was to ascertain whether the poles were installed at the exact locations.

