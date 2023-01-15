Home States Odisha

Odisha-WB officials visit disputed villages

Subsequently, revenue officials from West Medinipur and Balasore met in December 2020 and decided to jointly demarcate the border.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a bid to end the territorial dispute between Odisha and West Bengal, officials from both the states visited Bilashpur and Gobarghata village in Jaleswar block to inspect pillars installed on the border.

The officials also inspected the stretch between Sadar Ghat and Sunakania in Dantun block of West Medinipur district of West Bengal on Friday. Official sources said at least 36 pillars were erected in 12 disputed villages of Jaleswar block in 2020 and 40 in Dantun in 2021.

The territorial conflict between Jaleswar and Dantun block of West Bengal’s West Medinipur district dates back to 1926. The dispute started after the neighbouring state was accused of mining sand on Subarnarekha river. The conflict intensified in 2016 when social activist and Congress leader Sudarsan Das filed a petition with National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the issue.

Two years later, the tribunal directed both Odisha and West Bengal governments to take steps to demarcate the border. But nothing was done in this regard till 2018. In September 2020 officials from both the states met at Dantun following which ORSAC was asked to conduct a digital survey.

As per reports, both the states exchanged their respective maps to ascertain the boundary at the meeting.
Subsequently, revenue officials from West Medinipur and Balasore met in December 2020 and decided to jointly demarcate the border.

During a week-long drive, 36 poles were installed along bordering villages including four near Mankidia, six at Kuanarpur, three at Bilaspur, three at Gopalpur, four at Totapada, three at Beherasahi, two at Praharajpur, three at South Praharajpur, two at Makarampur, three at Gobarghata, two at Khudiamajhisahi and one at Mundakatia. Jaleswar tehsildar Mihir Ranjan Behera said the objective of visiting the bordering villages of the two states was to ascertain whether the poles were installed at the exact locations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp