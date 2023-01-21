Home States Odisha

Naveen is chief of all parties in Odisha: Sishir Gamang

The remarks of Sishir ahead of the state executive meeting of the BJP on January 21 and 22, have assumed significance.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after raising the issue of leadership crisis in the state unit of BJP, the saffron party’s state executive member Sishir Gamang and son of former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang created a flutter on Friday by stating that Naveen Patnaik is the president of all political parties in Odisha.

“The BJD is managing everything which is why the Opposition political parties are not growing in the state,” he said.Sishir along with his father (Giridhar), who is also a member of the state executive of the BJP, had met Telangana CM and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on January 13.

The remarks of Sishir ahead of the state executive meeting of the BJP on January 21 and 22, have assumed significance. Sishir said that the BJP is pressurising them to attend the state executive meeting of the party.
Sources said both the father and son will resign from the BJP and join BRS after the state executive meeting of the party. KCR is reported to have offered Gamang to lead the party. Former Koraput MP Jayram Pangi has also been offered a prominent place in BRS.

Senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray had also made a statement over the clout of  the chief minister over other political parties in the state in April, 2022. He had alleged that the BJD chief takes the final call on OPCC president and observer for Odisha.

