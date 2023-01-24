Union Education Minister pays tributes to Netaji, Veer Surendra Sai on birth anniversary

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid rich tributes to freedom fighters Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on the occasion of their birth anniversary in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts on Monday.

Pradhan joined a rally at Sai’s birthplace in Sambalpur’s Khinda to mark the occasion and garlanded the freedom fighter’s statue. He later attended the celebration of Parakram Diwas at Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S).

Speaking at the event, the union minister said resistance against the British rule started in Odisha much before the Sepoy Mutiny which is considered to be the first war of independence. Many freedom fighters of Odisha and their tales of bravery have not got due recognition at the national level.

Many heroes of western Odisha played pivotal roles during the freedom struggle. Rigorous research should be conducted on them and their stories should be properly documented and included in the curriculum so that the larger segment of the population is aware of them, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to give recognition to the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle at the national level. This is the prime minister’s top priority,” Pradhan said adding, as the union education minister, he too will try to utilise his post for the cause.

The event was organised by IIM-S in association with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi. Descendants of freedom fighters of the region were felicitated on the occasion.

In the evening, a Mashal Yatra was taken out by Swadhinata Sangrami Smruti Committee and Progressive Sambalpur from Ashapali school. The rally culminated at Sai’s statue near Jail Chowk. Among others, advisor of Kendu Leaf Welfare Board Sanjit Mohanty, Health Minister Naba Das and former minister Pratap Jena took part in the rally.

Earlier on the day, Pradhan paid homage to Sai’s statue on the premises of Jharsuguda airport which has been named after the freedom fighter. After his arrival at Veer Surendra Sai airport, the union minister was accorded a grand welcome by BJP leaders including Sambalpur MP Nitish Ganga Deb, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete, Deogarh MLA Subhash Panigrahi, the party’s state secretary Tankdhar Tripathi and Jharsuguda president Mangal Sahu.



SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid rich tributes to freedom fighters Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on the occasion of their birth anniversary in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts on Monday. Pradhan joined a rally at Sai’s birthplace in Sambalpur’s Khinda to mark the occasion and garlanded the freedom fighter’s statue. He later attended the celebration of Parakram Diwas at Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S). Speaking at the event, the union minister said resistance against the British rule started in Odisha much before the Sepoy Mutiny which is considered to be the first war of independence. Many freedom fighters of Odisha and their tales of bravery have not got due recognition at the national level. Many heroes of western Odisha played pivotal roles during the freedom struggle. Rigorous research should be conducted on them and their stories should be properly documented and included in the curriculum so that the larger segment of the population is aware of them, he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to give recognition to the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle at the national level. This is the prime minister’s top priority,” Pradhan said adding, as the union education minister, he too will try to utilise his post for the cause. The event was organised by IIM-S in association with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi. Descendants of freedom fighters of the region were felicitated on the occasion. In the evening, a Mashal Yatra was taken out by Swadhinata Sangrami Smruti Committee and Progressive Sambalpur from Ashapali school. The rally culminated at Sai’s statue near Jail Chowk. Among others, advisor of Kendu Leaf Welfare Board Sanjit Mohanty, Health Minister Naba Das and former minister Pratap Jena took part in the rally. Earlier on the day, Pradhan paid homage to Sai’s statue on the premises of Jharsuguda airport which has been named after the freedom fighter. After his arrival at Veer Surendra Sai airport, the union minister was accorded a grand welcome by BJP leaders including Sambalpur MP Nitish Ganga Deb, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete, Deogarh MLA Subhash Panigrahi, the party’s state secretary Tankdhar Tripathi and Jharsuguda president Mangal Sahu.