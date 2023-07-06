Home States Odisha

AIIMS, SVNIRTAR join hands for rehabilitation, research and care

AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the collaboration will help expand rehabilitation care to other patient groups such as cardiovascular, mental and cancer.

Published: 06th July 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of AIIMS Bhubaneswar

File photo of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has collaborated with Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Cuttack, for academic, research and comprehensive rehabilitation care.

The two national institutes will work on the referral of patients of neurology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, burn and plastic surgery, paediatrics and medicine and departments of SVNIRTAR like physiotherapy, occupational therapy and orthopaedics to improve health care and research in specialised areas.

Dignitaries during the MoU
signing ceremony on
Wednesday | Express

AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the collaboration will help expand rehabilitation care to other patient groups such as cardiovascular, mental and cancer. “We have also planned to design various short-term academic programmes in the form of fellowship, collaborative research, conduct symposia, colloquium, workshops, seminars and conferences on chosen topics and areas to train students in both the institutions,” he said.

Stating the Ministry of Health has been emphasising on collaborative research in mitigating and responding effectively to emerging health crises, Dr Biswas said, the Covid-19 pandemic taught the need for increased collaboration and synergy in the development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. “We are hopeful that the association will significantly improve rehabilitation care in the state,” he added.

SVNIRTAR director Dr PP Mohanty said since the national locomotor rehabilitation care centre has been providing a wide range of rehabilitative care like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, the collaboration will give an opportunity for exposure to acute care at AIIMS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Bhubaneswar SVNIRTAR Cuttack
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp