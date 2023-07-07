Home States Odisha

Justice Talapatra recommended as new Orissa High Court Chief Justice

Haling from Tripura, Justice Talapatra was sworn in as Judge of Gauhati High Court on November 15, 2011.

Orissa HC

Representational image of Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the name of Justice Subhasis Talapatra as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Justice Talapatra is presently serving as a senior-most judge of the high court.

In a resolution, the collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, “A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa would arise in August 2023 consequent upon retirement of Dr Justice S Muralidhar. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made... It is proposed to recommend the name of Mr Justice Subhasis Talapatra, the senior-most Judge from the Tripura High Court, for appointment as Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa”.

Justice Subhasis Talapatra

Haling from Tripura, Justice Talapatra was sworn in as Judge of Gauhati High Court on November 15, 2011. On establishment of a separate high court for Tripura in 2013, he opted for it as his parent high court. He was transferred as Judge of Orissa High Court in June 2022. 

Justice Talapatra’s name has also been suggested to ensure the representation of Tripura High Court among the Chief Justices. “While considering his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that since its inception in 2013, the High Court of Tripura till date has not got representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts,” the resolution stated. The collegium has also recommended new Chief Justices for six other major high courts across the country including Kerala, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Bombay, Telangana, and Gujarat high courts. 

