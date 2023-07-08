Access to PwDs: Orissa High Court show cause to Puri King, SJTA

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The issue of making Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri accessible for the differently-abled is back in focus with the Orissa High Court issuing show cause notice to the chairman of Managing Committee of the shrine, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb on a contempt petition alleging non-compliance of order.

Justice Biswanath Rath also issued show cause notices returnable within seven days to two other alleged contemnors - chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Dash and Puri collector Puri Samarth Verma. Justice Rath issued the notices on the second contempt petition filed by Jitendra Kumar Biswal, a Bhubaneswar-based social activist working for the differently-abled. Senior advocate Goutam Acharya made submissions on the petitioner’s behalf.

Justice Rath did not fix any date for further hearing on the contempt plea but expected the contemnors to by then facilitate free movement of wheelchair-bound devotees within the temple complex. Biswal first raised the issue in a PIL in January last year. On February 28, 2022, the high court disposed of the petition directing Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and chief administrator of SJTA to collectively take a lawful decision in the matter by treating the petition as a representation at the instance of the petitioner.

Later Biswal filed a contempt petition when the order was not complied with. On December 20, 2022, the high court disposed of the contempt plea saying, “Considering this is the first contempt petition, this court disposes of the same directing all the contemnors (chairman of Temple Managing Committee, chief administrator of SJTA and collector, Puri) to work out the February 28, 2022 direction of this court in the disposal of the petition/representation at least within a further period of one month”.

As no decision was taken by the Managing Committee of Shree Jagannath Temple and SJTA Biswal filed the second contempt petition. The petitioner has been pressing for designated space within the inner sanctum of the Jagannath Temple for wheelchair-based devotees to offer their prayers and to have a clear view of the three deities. The petitioner also pressed for the authorities to make such other provisions that may be required within the temple complex for free movement of wheelchair-bound devotees.

