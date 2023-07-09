Home States Odisha

Odisha govt hikes remuneration for folk artistes in state

As per the decision, enhanced remuneration will be provided to each folk artiste for three performances three hours a day.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant step, the Odisha government on Saturday increased the remuneration of traditional folk artistes. Announcing this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the enhanced remuneration will be applicable for the folk artists performing awareness programmes organised by the department of Information and Public Relations.

The chief minister has directed authorities concerned to increase the remuneration of artistes for promotion of various folk arts like Daskathia, Pala, Ghoda Nacha and other forms of folk dance and music. As per the decision, enhanced remuneration will be provided to each folk artiste for three performances three hours a day. While the team leader will be paid Rs 1,000, the other members will get Rs 800 each. In addition, the artistes will be given Rs 300 each per day for their transportation and food.

A two-member team for Daskathia performance will receive Rs 2,400, a hike of Rs 2,000 against the previous remuneration of Rs 200 each. Similarly, in case of Pala artistes, a team of six performers will be given Rs 6,800 per programme. Earlier, each artiste was paid Rs 350.

For Ghoda Nacha, a team of eight performers will now get Rs 9,000 against the existing remuneration of Rs 350 per each artiste. As per the revised remuneration announced by the state government for folk dance and folk music, a team of eight artistes will now be paid Rs 9,000. Earlier, each artiste was paid Rs 400.
Government has initiated a few progressive measures since 2009 to improve the financial condition of folk artistes by organising them through their associations from block to district and state level. Folk art programs are being organised and promoted by the I&PR department, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department and other departments of the state to promote their activities.

