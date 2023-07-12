Home States Odisha

Fakir Mohan University celebrates Foundation Day

On the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Balasore is the land of literature, culture and revolutions.

Published: 12th July 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The Fakir Mohan (FM) University celebrated its 25th Foundation Day at Nuapadhi here on Tuesday. Addressing the event through video-conferencing, Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal said, “I have a strong belief that students of this university will dedicate themselves for the service of their motherland in protecting its identity and language inspired by the values and ideals of Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati.” 

On the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Balasore is the land of literature, culture and revolutions. The district holds special significance when it comes to Odia Pride, its literature and language. Pradhan graced the event as the chief guest.

Tourism Minister Aswini Patra congratulated the former and current vice-chancellors for their efforts in enriching the university academically and creating a healthy learning environment through various infrastructure development projects. 

Winner of Fakir Mohan Literary Award for 2023 and chief speaker Alka Saraogi urged everyone to respect and love one’s own language and literature. “We have to protect our language and take pride in it. We have to free ourselves from the colonial mindset that our mother language is inferior and English is superior,” she added. Vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Tripathy highlighted the importance of connecting the university with the society through various research and extension activities. 
 

