Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks prompt action by UP Police

The case registered by the Excise department on January 30, 2021 is pending in the court of Third Additional Sessions Judge, Berhampur.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Representational image of Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has referred alleged lack of cooperation from Uttar Pradesh Police in verification of address of an accused to Odisha government’s chief secretary seeking ‘prompt action on the matter at the government level’.

The verification of address was required for proceeding with the bail application filed by Krishna Kumar on June 24, 2022. Kumar was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The case registered by the Excise department on January 30, 2021 is pending in the court of Third Additional Sessions Judge, Berhampur.

Justice SK Sahoo issued the direction on Monday after superintendent of excise, Berhampur alleged in an affidavit that in spite of repeated communication to SP, Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to furnish correctness of the address of the bail applicant, no report has been received. Justice Sahoo said,”It is indeed a very sorry state of affairs. The Constitution of India embodies a federal structure of government which essentially requires a strong sense of cooperation among not only the governments of the Centre and the states but also the provincial governments inter se. Thus, these kinds of issues require to be sorted out at the government level so that appropriate instructions can be issued to the responsible authorities well within the time. Otherwise, this Court would not be left with any other better option but to pass stringent orders against the erring officials and may also initiate proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act”, he said.

The judge further stated, “List this matter in the week commencing from 24th July 2023. Let a copy of this order be communicated to the chief secretary, government of Odisha by the registry for taking prompt action on the matter at the government level”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC Uttar Pradesh Police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp