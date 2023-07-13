Orissa HC seeks prompt action by UP Police

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has referred alleged lack of cooperation from Uttar Pradesh Police in verification of address of an accused to Odisha government’s chief secretary seeking ‘prompt action on the matter at the government level’.

The verification of address was required for proceeding with the bail application filed by Krishna Kumar on June 24, 2022. Kumar was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The case registered by the Excise department on January 30, 2021 is pending in the court of Third Additional Sessions Judge, Berhampur.

Justice SK Sahoo issued the direction on Monday after superintendent of excise, Berhampur alleged in an affidavit that in spite of repeated communication to SP, Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to furnish correctness of the address of the bail applicant, no report has been received. Justice Sahoo said,”It is indeed a very sorry state of affairs. The Constitution of India embodies a federal structure of government which essentially requires a strong sense of cooperation among not only the governments of the Centre and the states but also the provincial governments inter se. Thus, these kinds of issues require to be sorted out at the government level so that appropriate instructions can be issued to the responsible authorities well within the time. Otherwise, this Court would not be left with any other better option but to pass stringent orders against the erring officials and may also initiate proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act”, he said.

The judge further stated, “List this matter in the week commencing from 24th July 2023. Let a copy of this order be communicated to the chief secretary, government of Odisha by the registry for taking prompt action on the matter at the government level”.

