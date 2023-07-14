Home States Odisha

Dental surgeon of VIMSAR evades probe panel over patient’s allegations

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A doctor of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla has reportedly been evading from appearing before proceedings of an inquiry committee formed two months ago to investigate into allegations raised by a patient against him.

According to report, on April 26, 2023, Rajesh Meher (29) from Khariar, Nuapada had come for a dental checkup. A dental surgeon of the hospital allegedly asked him to get the surgery done from a private clinic.

While the patient argued with the doctor on why he should be going to a private clinic when he can avail the facility for free from a government hospital, the doctor did not pay heed. Before leaving, the patient submitted a written complaint against the doctor to VIMSAR superintendent Lalmohan Nayak.

Subsequently, a three member committee was formed to inquire into the matter. However, though the committee has asked the doctor to appear before it twice, the doctor has remained absent on various grounds.

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Lalmohan Nayak said, “The committee comprises three of our doctors including Dr Bimal Panda, Dr Benudhar Pande and Dr Subrat Pradhan. As the doctor against whom the allegation has been raised is not appearing before the committee, a letter has been forwarded to him through post in this regard.”

Official sources informed that through the recent letter, the doctor has been asked to appear before the committee on July 23. If he doesn’t turn up on the date, action will be taken by the disciplinary committee.
Earlier, he was in soup for allegedly flouting protocols by performing surgery on at least 12 patients without disinfecting the apparatus after doing a surgery on an HIV positive patient in 2019.   

Even as the state health department has directed strict monitoring and crackdown on middlemen diverting patients from government hospital to private clinics and nursing homes, incidents of doctors influencing patients to get treatment at private facilities have become rampant.

