Scotch, mutton and bribe land Odisha cops in Vigilance net

IIC Ganeswar Pradhan and ASI Pradeep Mohanty were caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Demand for scotch whiskey, mutton and pressure for a monthly quota of ‘chaanda’ eventually landed the two officers of Chandipur police station in Balasore district in Vigilance net. On Wednesday, inspector-in-charge Ganeswar Pradhan and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pradeep Mohanty were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a liquor shop owner after the latter lodged a complaint against them.

Pradhan had taken charge as inspector of the local police station at Chandipur, a tourist spot, on June 28. According to reliable sources, on July 11, he received a call from the ASI Mohanty who asked him to visit Chandipur police station along with Rs 5,000, 3 kg mutton and three 750 ml bottles of Black & White scotch whiskey. Each bottle costs about Rs 1,920.

A day later, the ASI contacted the liquor shop owner and asked him for Rs 20,000 on the pretext that the air-conditioner in IIC Pradhan’s chamber needed repairs. He again reached out to him on July 15 and asked for 12 Budweiser beer cans. Then allegedly came the final demand - Rs 50,000 every month as the new inspector had taken charge.

The complainant expressed his inability to pay such a huge amount as bribe and even pleaded before the ASI. Then he approached the Vigilance and lodged a complaint against the two. This is not for the first time the liquor shop owner has lodged a complaint against the local police.

Two days after the incident, Vigilance on Friday caught Puspalata Routray, inspector-in-charge of Harabhanga police station in Boudh district, for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh as a bribe from a businessman. The complainant, according to the anti-corruption wing, is a quarry lease-holder and the IIC allegedly sought the bribe as protection money for allowing his business without any harassment.

After the quarry lease-holder lodged a complaint with the SP of Berhampur Vigilance division, a trap was set. The entire bribe money was recovered from Routray. The Vigilance registered a case. The police inspector was taken to Phulbani for interrogation.

Meanwhile, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal has said the newly recruited officers are being sensitised against engaging in corrupt activities once they are posted in different departments. “A close vigil is being kept on police personnel and if anyone’s activity is found to be suspicious, the Vigilance is alerted to investigate the matter thoroughly,” he said. Between January 2020 and June 2023, about 54 police personnel have been arrested for either accepting bribes or accumulating disproportionate assets.

