BJD to fight for women’s rights from village to Parliament: CM Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections a few months away, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday once again raised the issue of women’s representation and announced BJD will continue to fight for their rights starting from village to the Parliament.

Addressing the state executive meeting of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD), the chief minister said though women have been empowered at the grassroots, they are less visible at the state and national level. “We must raise our voice for one-third reservation in the Parliament and Assembly constituencies for women,” he said.

The chief minister said women should take the message of development and empowerment of people to every household in villages and towns of the state. Stating the story of BJD is the story of transformation of Odisha, he asked BMJD leaders to be with people, serve the people and be an agent of transformation of the state.

The chief minister said women have now taken up leadership roles at the village level and looking after development of panchayats. Women’s empowerment is not a slogan anymore, it has become the mantra of progress for the state. “Their role has become visible in all spheres, they have become partners in development,” he said.

The chief minister said during the last financial year, women have been given loans of Rs 11,000 crore. The state government had made interest refund of Rs 250 crore last year for prompt repayment of loans. Besides, to facilitate mobility of women, the state has also launched Mission Shakti scooter scheme.

Mission Shakti has now become a power centre for women, the chief minister said adding, they are now efficiently undertaking works like meter reading, management of aahar centres in towns, paddy procurement, watch and ward in 5T transformed schools.

