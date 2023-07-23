Home States Odisha

BJD to fight for women’s rights from village to Parliament: CM Naveen

The chief minister said women have now taken up leadership roles at the village level and looking after development of panchayats.

Published: 23rd July 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Addressing the state executive meeting of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD), the chief minister said though women have been empowered at the grassroots, they are less visible at state & national level.

Addressing the state executive meeting of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD), the chief minister said though women have been empowered at the grassroots, they are less visible at state & national level.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections a few months away, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday once again raised the issue of women’s representation and announced BJD will continue to fight for their rights starting from village to the Parliament.

Addressing the state executive meeting of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD), the chief minister said though women have been empowered at the grassroots, they are less visible at the state and national level. “We must raise our voice for one-third reservation in the Parliament and Assembly constituencies for women,” he said.

The chief minister said women should take the message of development and empowerment of people to every household in villages and towns of the state. Stating the story of BJD is the story of transformation of Odisha, he asked BMJD leaders to be with people, serve the people and be an agent of transformation of the state.

The chief minister said women have now taken up leadership roles at the village level and looking after development of panchayats. Women’s empowerment is not a slogan anymore, it has become the mantra of progress for the state. “Their role has become visible in all spheres, they have become partners in development,” he said.

The chief minister said during the last financial year, women have been given loans of Rs 11,000 crore. The state government had made interest refund of Rs 250 crore last year for prompt repayment of loans. Besides, to facilitate mobility of women, the state has also launched Mission Shakti scooter scheme.

Mission Shakti has now become a power centre for women, the chief minister said adding, they are now efficiently undertaking works like meter reading, management of aahar centres in towns, paddy procurement, watch and ward in 5T transformed schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief minister Naveen Patnaik BJD Biju Mahila Janata Dal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp