Decomposed body of doctor recovered in Odisha 

As the address mentioned on the deceased’s Aadhaar is that of his rented accommodation, police are yet to contact his family members.

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police recovered the decomposed body of a doctor from his rented accommodation at Chauliaganj main road opposite Silver City hospital here on Sunday.Fifty-year-old Maladi Venkat Chandrashekhar was working as a doctor in Malasashan public heath centre (PHC) under Salepur community health centre (CHC). He hailed from a southern state and had been living in Cuttack since long.

As per reports, the house where Chandrashekhar lived, belonged to a retired doctor Harirasad Mohanty. It was closed from the inside since the last four days. On Saturday, the neighbours experienced stench emanating from the house and informed Mohanty.

Later in the afternoon, Mohanty reached the spot and knocked the door but there was no response. “When I called on Chandrashekhar’s mobile phone, it rang twice after which it switched off. Later on receiving information, police reached the spot and sealed the house,” Mohanty said. On Sunday, the door of the house was broken open in presence of an executive magistrate and Chandrashekhar’s body was found lying on a cot in a decomposed state.

“The deceased had reportedly fractured his hand and was on leave since the last 15 days. Besides, he was also suffering from asthma. Since the house was shut for four days, we suspect he wasn’t keeping well and hence, died,” said Zone 5 ACP Krishna Chandra Sethi.As the address mentioned on the deceased’s Aadhaar is that of his rented accommodation, police are yet to contact his family members.

