Ex-bureaucrats join Odisha Congress amid suspension row

BHUBANESWAR: Four retired bureaucrats joined Congress on Sunday in the presence of president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak and Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar amidst the raging controversy over suspension of two senior leaders of the party.

The new joinees are former secretary of MSME department Panchanan Das, former special secretary of Steel and Mines department Biswanath Acharya, former secretary of Bhubaneswar Development Authority Rabindra Nath Das and former special secretary of Home department Uddhab Kar.

The OPCC president told mediapersons that the four retired officials will strengthen the party as they are well-acquainted with the problems of common people. Pattanayak called upon all party leaders to unitedly fight against the BJD and BJP to ensure a Congress government is formed in the state. He said the suspension of Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and former working president Chiranjib Biswal was not discussed at the meeting of the state executive.

Pattanayak claimed there is no dissidence in the party. “Suspension of Moquim and Biswal are individual matters which can be discussed in a different forum. The state executive meeting focused on the ensuing general elections. We are preparing a blueprint,” he added.

On the other hand, Chellakumar targeted the Odisha government alleging crimes against women, dacoity and theft have increased in the state. Stating there is no government in the state, he called upon all leaders to fight unitedly to remove BJD from power.

