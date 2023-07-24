Home States Odisha

Ex-bureaucrats join Odisha Congress amid suspension row

On the other hand, Chellakumar targeted the Odisha government alleging crimes against women, dacoity and theft have increased in the state.

Published: 24th July 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four retired bureaucrats joined Congress on Sunday in the presence of president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak and Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar amidst the raging controversy over suspension of two senior leaders of the party.

The new joinees are former secretary of MSME department Panchanan Das, former special secretary of Steel and Mines department Biswanath Acharya, former secretary of Bhubaneswar Development Authority Rabindra Nath Das and former special secretary of Home department Uddhab Kar.

The OPCC president told mediapersons that the four retired officials will strengthen the party as they are well-acquainted with the problems of common people. Pattanayak called upon all party leaders to unitedly fight against the BJD and BJP to ensure a Congress government is formed in the state. He said the suspension of Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and former working president Chiranjib Biswal was not discussed at the meeting of the state executive.

Pattanayak claimed there is no dissidence in the party. “Suspension of Moquim and Biswal are individual matters which can be discussed in a different forum. The state executive meeting focused on the ensuing general elections. We are preparing a blueprint,” he added.

On the other hand, Chellakumar targeted the Odisha government alleging crimes against women, dacoity and theft have increased in the state. Stating there is no government in the state, he called upon all leaders to fight unitedly to remove BJD from power. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPCC Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp