Home States Odisha

Woman killed in elephant attack in Sundargarh dist

The body was handed over to her family after autopsy on Sunday.

Published: 24th July 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant , Human-animal conflict

Image used for reperesentation.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 40-year-old woman Arati Munda was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant at Koida area of Bonai Forest Division (BFD) in Sundargarh district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.The body was handed over to her family after autopsy on Sunday.

Bonai divisional forest officer (DFO) Lalat Patra said a herd of seven elephants had entered Koida and the elephant squad was also present alerting people when the incident occurred. “Around 1 am, an elephant attacked a house and the woman who was staying in the adjacent house ran out in panic. But before she could escape, an elephant attacked her,” Patra said. She was immediately rushed to the Koida Community Health Centre (CHC), but succumbed after a while, the DFO said.

The herd was later guided to the nearby Bhawanipahar reserve forests and process has been initiated for release of compensation amount of Rs  6 lakh to the bereaved family.Ten days ago at Dengula area of Koida block another woman was killed by an elephant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arati Munda wild elephant Bonai Forest Division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp