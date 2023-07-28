HSC exam to be held from February 20 to March 4 next year

Home States Odisha

While examinees will have to fill up form for the examination in October 2023, other details of the programme would be notified later.

Published: 28th July 2023

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The annual high school certificate (HSC) examination will be conducted from February 20 to March 4 next year. Announcing the schedule on Thursday, a press release by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha stated that the state open school certificate (SOSC), Madhyama (Sanskrit) would be conducted simultaneously. 

While examinees will have to fill up a form for the examination in October 2023, other details of the programme would be notified later. The evaluation of answer books will be conducted from March 12, 2024, and will continue minimum for 12 days, read the notification. 

The BSE further also notified that the half-yearly examination for Class X (HSC and Madhyama) will be conducted from September 13 to 16 this year. The question papers for the half-yearly examination prepared by the BSE will be delivered to the concerned district education officers (DEOs) on or before September 6, 2023. The half-yearly examination will be conducted under the direct supervision of concerned DEOs. 

