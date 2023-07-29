Home States Odisha

Tight security put in place for smooth Muharram festival in Sambalpur city

Tight security has been put in place across Sambalpur city in view of the Muharram festival which will be observed on Saturday.

Published: 29th July 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police conducting flag march ahead of Muharram festival in Sambalpur city | Express

Police conducting flag march ahead of Muharram festival in Sambalpur city | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Tight security has been put in place across Sambalpur city in view of the Muharram festival which will be observed on Saturday. This year, only a few localities have been allowed to observe the festival in a low-key manner to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, no joint procession will be held during the Muharram celebration.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK Sahu said only eight localities have been allowed to observe Muharram with certain restrictions. People in these localities have been asked not to take out any elaborate procession. “A specific area has been identified in each locality within which people will observe the festival. People have also been asked to maintain peace and law and order during the festival,” he said.

The eight localities where Muharram will be observed include Sunapali, Motijharan and Pensionpada which have a sizable Muslim population. This apart, Muharram will be observed in Modipara where a Hindu family is celebrating the festival since the last several years.

Official sources informed that at least 22 platoons of police force will be deployed across the city. While two ASPs have been entrusted with security responsibilities, they will be assisted by 22 DSPs and 24 inspectors. Besides, SIs and ASIs have also been deployed. Apart from security measures, elaborate traffic arrangements have also been made to avoid unnecessary crowding on common roads near the eight localities where the festival will be observed.

On Thursday evening, Sambalpur police organised a flag march from Dhankauda Chowk till Daleipada. At least 10 platoons of police force participated in the march under the leadership of Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo. 

Earlier on April 12, a clash broke out between two communities during a rally organised on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Sunapali area. The next day, internet services were suspended in Sambalpur to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages. On April 14, several incidents of arsoning were reported during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city. Subsequently, complete curfew was imposed across the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muharram Sambalpur city
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp