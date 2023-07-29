Tight security put in place for smooth Muharram festival in Sambalpur city

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tight security has been put in place across Sambalpur city in view of the Muharram festival which will be observed on Saturday. This year, only a few localities have been allowed to observe the festival in a low-key manner to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, no joint procession will be held during the Muharram celebration.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK Sahu said only eight localities have been allowed to observe Muharram with certain restrictions. People in these localities have been asked not to take out any elaborate procession. “A specific area has been identified in each locality within which people will observe the festival. People have also been asked to maintain peace and law and order during the festival,” he said.

The eight localities where Muharram will be observed include Sunapali, Motijharan and Pensionpada which have a sizable Muslim population. This apart, Muharram will be observed in Modipara where a Hindu family is celebrating the festival since the last several years.

Official sources informed that at least 22 platoons of police force will be deployed across the city. While two ASPs have been entrusted with security responsibilities, they will be assisted by 22 DSPs and 24 inspectors. Besides, SIs and ASIs have also been deployed. Apart from security measures, elaborate traffic arrangements have also been made to avoid unnecessary crowding on common roads near the eight localities where the festival will be observed.

On Thursday evening, Sambalpur police organised a flag march from Dhankauda Chowk till Daleipada. At least 10 platoons of police force participated in the march under the leadership of Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.

Earlier on April 12, a clash broke out between two communities during a rally organised on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Sunapali area. The next day, internet services were suspended in Sambalpur to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages. On April 14, several incidents of arsoning were reported during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city. Subsequently, complete curfew was imposed across the city.

SAMBALPUR: Tight security has been put in place across Sambalpur city in view of the Muharram festival which will be observed on Saturday. This year, only a few localities have been allowed to observe the festival in a low-key manner to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, no joint procession will be held during the Muharram celebration. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK Sahu said only eight localities have been allowed to observe Muharram with certain restrictions. People in these localities have been asked not to take out any elaborate procession. “A specific area has been identified in each locality within which people will observe the festival. People have also been asked to maintain peace and law and order during the festival,” he said. The eight localities where Muharram will be observed include Sunapali, Motijharan and Pensionpada which have a sizable Muslim population. This apart, Muharram will be observed in Modipara where a Hindu family is celebrating the festival since the last several years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Official sources informed that at least 22 platoons of police force will be deployed across the city. While two ASPs have been entrusted with security responsibilities, they will be assisted by 22 DSPs and 24 inspectors. Besides, SIs and ASIs have also been deployed. Apart from security measures, elaborate traffic arrangements have also been made to avoid unnecessary crowding on common roads near the eight localities where the festival will be observed. On Thursday evening, Sambalpur police organised a flag march from Dhankauda Chowk till Daleipada. At least 10 platoons of police force participated in the march under the leadership of Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo. Earlier on April 12, a clash broke out between two communities during a rally organised on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Sunapali area. The next day, internet services were suspended in Sambalpur to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages. On April 14, several incidents of arsoning were reported during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city. Subsequently, complete curfew was imposed across the city.