Odisha: Fire station officer, fireman suspended after audio clip seeking sexual favours goes viral

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The fire station officer of Chandikole in Jajpur district was placed under suspension for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman during a telephone conversation. The action was taken by the Cuttack Central Range Fire Department after an audio recording of fire officer Rama Kanta Mallik’s lewd conversation with a young woman went viral on social media. Mallick, 45, is married and stays with his family.

Besides, a fireman Kedar Sethi of the same fire station has also been suspended by the department for his alleged complicity in the incident. According to sources, the audio recording of the fire officer Mallik engaging in an inappropriate and offensive conversation asking for sexual favours from the young woman went viral on social media since the past two days. As the matter was escalated to Cuttack Central Range Fire Department, a senior official immediately initiated a probe into the matter.

Following the probe findings, fire station officer Ramakant and fireman Sethi were suspended. The suspended fire personnel will remain at the headquarters during the suspension period, the department letter stated. Along with this, the officer of Bari block fire station has been directed to carry out the additional responsibilities of Chandikhole Fire Station till further order. Despite efforts, Mallik could not contacted as his phone remained switched off.

