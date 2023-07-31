Home States Odisha

Odisha: Fire station officer, fireman suspended after audio clip seeking sexual favours goes viral

As the matter was escalated to Cuttack Central Range Fire Department, a senior official immediately initiated a probe into the matter.

Published: 31st July 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

suspended

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The fire station officer of Chandikole in Jajpur district was placed under suspension for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman during a telephone conversation. The action was taken by the Cuttack Central Range Fire Department after an audio recording of fire officer Rama Kanta Mallik’s lewd conversation with a young woman went viral on social media. Mallick, 45, is married and stays with his family.

Besides, a fireman Kedar Sethi of the same fire station has also been suspended by the department for his alleged complicity in the incident. According to sources, the audio recording of the fire officer Mallik engaging in an inappropriate and offensive conversation asking for sexual favours from the young woman went viral on social media since the past two days. As the matter was escalated to Cuttack Central Range Fire Department, a senior official immediately initiated a probe into the matter.

Following the probe findings, fire station officer Ramakant and fireman Sethi were suspended. The suspended fire personnel will remain at the headquarters during the suspension period, the department letter stated. Along with this, the officer of Bari block fire station has been directed to carry out the additional responsibilities of Chandikhole Fire Station till further order. Despite efforts, Mallik could not contacted as his phone remained switched off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp