Odisha train accident: Locals turned first responders as tragedy struck

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A massive rescue operation was mounted by various central and state agencies near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district after one of the worst railway mishaps involving Coromandel Superfast Express and another train from Bengaluru. While people from nearby areas rushed to the spot, even women could be seen assisting the victims who lay trapped in the mangled coaches.

With the bogies lying in a heap, people climbed on top of the wreckage and pulled out the injured.

“The accident happened in the blink of an eye. By the time I could know anything, I was under 10 to 15 passengers who had fallen on me. Some of them were groaning in pain,” said a passenger rescued from one of the derailed trains.

National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service and police launched the operation to rescue hundreds of passengers feared trapped in coaches of both trains. “Four units of ODRAF and more than 15 units of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service along with necessary equipment have been sent to the spot,” said chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said Eastern Range IG Himansu Kumar Lal, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath and other senior officers are present at the spot to supervise the rescue operation. DG, Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi also rushed to the accident site to supervise the rescue operations being carried out in pitch darkness.

Teams from Bahanaga, Soro and Nilgiri fire stations were the first to be dispatched to the spot. Besides, one team of NDRF from Balasore was mobilised minutes after the accident took place. Four other NDRF teams comprising 30 personnel each were dispatched later.

Striking Fire Force from Bhubaneswar, 26 personnel of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy, 25 personnel of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Institute in Naraj, and teams from Baripada and Chandikhol fire stations with hydraulic cutters were also dispatched to cut the coaches of the derailed trains.“Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing. Inflatable tower lights are being utilised on the spot,” said a fire officer.

