Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: Traumatic ride for drivers ferrying bodies outside the state

State transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur informed both 108 and private ambulances are being used to send the mortal remains of victims to their destinations.

Published: 10th June 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ferrying decomposed bodies isn’t new for siblings Muna Nayak and Sagar Nayak, both ambulance drivers from Bhanjanagar. But this time, the experience of carrying the mortal remains of victims of the Bahanaga train accident was traumatising and physically draining for them.

Muna has just returned from Bihar after transporting a body to a village near Patna while Sagar is on his way to Nepal on a similar assignment. In their mid-20s, the brothers work for a private agency that looks into ambulance requirements at Capital Hospital.

Muna drove at a stretch for more than 900 km on Monday night. “The stench of decomposing flesh was unbearable for both me and the deceased’s relative but we had to reach early. After reaching the village on Tuesday evening, the family asked me to take the body directly to the burial ground because the final rituals could not be performed at home owing to the condition of the body and odour,” Muna said. He drove back to Bhubaneswar immediately considering he would be required again to work at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

ALSO READ | Odisha train crash: Nightmares, olfactory hallucination haunt rescuers as PTSD sets in

For Sagar too, this is the first time he has carried a decomposing body to a place as far as Nepal. And this is his second such trip this week. He ferried a body to Bihar on Monday and took another to Nepal on Thursday. Sagar had already travelled 1,200 km with the body with just a 10-minute break in between for tea.  

After the bodies were shifted from Balasore to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the state government announced a free ambulance service to transport the mortal remains of victims who lost their lives in the train accident. Like Muna and Sagar, there are several other ambulance drivers in the state who are currently on the job.

ALSO READ | Odisha train crash: Bahanaga school that became a temporary morgue set to be demolished

State transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur informed both 108 and private ambulances are being used to send the mortal remains of victims to their destinations. While 108 ambulances are ferrying the bodies to districts within the state, private ambulances are being used to send the bodies to other states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train crash Traumatic ride for drivers Odisha train crash victim
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp