Rath Yatra, a wonder in itself: PM Modi

Prays Lord Jagannath to bless countrymen with good health, happiness and prosperity

Published: 19th June 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ( Photo | PM India website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of world famous Rath Yatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked Lord Jagannath and termed the festival at Puri a ‘wonder’ in itself as it reflects the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ .

In the 102nd episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said, “Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is taken out with great fanfare in different states across the country. June 20 is the day of the historical Rath Yatra that bears a unique identity throughout the world. But the Rath Yatra at Puri in Odisha is a wonder in itself.”   

Modi said when he was in Gujarat, he got the opportunity to attend the great Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. The way people from all over the country, every society, every class turn up in the Rath Yatras is exemplary in itself. “Along with inner faith, the yatra is also a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” he said. 

Wishing people on this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister prayed Lord Jagannath to bless all countrymen with good health, happiness and prosperity. As the country aims to celebrate cultural diversity through mutual interaction and reciprocity between people of different states and union territories so that a spirit of understanding resonates throughout the country, the Rath Yatra is one such occasion that strengthens and maintains the existing traditional bonds between the country’s citizens. While discussing festivals related to Indian tradition and culture, the Prime Minister also mentioned the interesting events held in Raj Bhawans. Now Raj Bhawans are being identified with social and development work, he added.

In a similar manner last year, Modi had described how Lord Jagannath conveyed many deep human messages through his journey during Rath Yatra. “The significance of Dev Yatras is such that not only the devotees but also Gods go on a journey. Upanishads mention about a life mantra ‘Charaiveti-Charaiveti-Charaiveti’ which means keep going and keep going. This mantra is so popular in our country because it is part of our nature to keep moving, and to be dynamic,” the Prime Minister had said.

