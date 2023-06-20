Two killed by elephants in Odisha, lightning hits a tusker 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BHAWANIPATNA/ATHAGARH: One Mitu Kishan (55) was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday when he was collecting non-timber forest produce at the Gujapal forest area in the Bonai range of Bonai Forest Division (BFD) in Sundargarh district.

Bonai divisional forest officer (DMF) Lalat Patra said the incident occurred at about 6.30 am on Monday on the outskirts of Mundasahi village of Sarasara section. He said a herd of eight elephants was present at the spot when one of them attacked Kishan killing him on the spot.

The DFO said the body was retrieved and handed over to the Tikayatpali police for autopsy, while simultaneously, 10 per cent of compensation amount of `6 lakh was released to the bereaved family. It is the third human casualty in elephant attack in the BFD limits since January 2023.

Meanwhile, a tusker that created panic in Kasibahal and Dharamgarh NAC in Kalahandi district since Sunday was found moving away to Nandgaon village, eight kilometres from Dharamgarh, on Monday. Earlier it entered the premises of Dharamgarh college and ward 9 of the NAC.

As soon as forest personnel were informed, a squad tried chasing it to a safe area in the forest and as precaution, power supply to 50 nearby villages and Dharamgarh NAC from Dharamgarh 33 kv sub station was cut off. However, forest personnel are keeping a watch on its movement and alerting villagers not to venture out.

On Saturday, the elephant had attacked a 55 year-old Gajindra Jani of Jharbundh village near Chingersar MIP and injured him. He was referred to Bhawanipatna government hospital and later shifted to VSS Medical college but succumbed on Sunday.

In Athagarh, a 21-year-old tusker of Badamba forest range area died in lightning strike on Sunday night. On Monday morning, forest staff spotted the body of the tusker near Harijansahi of Aranda forest beat of Badamba range under Athagarh division with its tusk intact.

On getting information, Athagarh DFO JD Pati reached the spot along with a team and assessed the circumstances that might have led to its death. After autopsy, the tusker was buried at the spot. The elephant died due to lightning strike but the viscera report can confirm it, said Pati.

