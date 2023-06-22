Home States Odisha

Lions Gate silver cladding work begins at Gundicha temple in Odisha

The 15-feet high Singhadwara will be clad with 525 kg silver which would be donated by a devotee.

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With deities on their annual sojourn to the Gundicha temple, work on the silver cladding of the Simhadwara began at Srimandir on Wednesday.

The work is being implemented by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). Wooden frames for a temporary door which would be installed at the Lions Gate for the sake of rituals were prepared on the day. The 15-feet high Singhadwara will be clad with 525 kg silver which would be donated by a devotee.

The original design of the door will be retained. Of the four outer gates of Srimandir, Simhadwara is the first one to be silver clad. So far, eight of the wooden doors in Bhitara Bedha or inner compound have been silver clad including Jay Vijay, Beherana dwara, Sata Pahacha dwara and Kalahata dwara. Sources said work is scheduled to be completed before Niladri Bije.

