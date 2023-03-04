Odisha HC summons AIIMS-Bhubaneswar director over DMD treatment

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Taking serious note of non-compliance of its direction, the Orissa High Court has ordered personal appearance of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar director Dr Ashutosh Biswas in connection with facilitating free treatment of 24 children suffering from duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disease.

The court on Thursday heard two petitions seeking intervention for free treatment of 24 children suffering from DMD. Earlier, the government of India had in an affidavit on November 9 last year informed the court that one Satamanya Dash on behalf of the patients had approached AIIMS, Calcutta - Centre of Excellence (COE) with the list of children who required treatment. Dash has been assured that the parents of patients will be sent separate intimation of the dates on which they would receive treatment.But on February 8, the court was informed by the petitioners’ counsel that no such intimation has been received in connection with their treatment.

Taking note of it, the court directed director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to get in touch with AIIMS, Calcutta - COE and ensure that intimations are received by each of the patients whose names have been submitted to it on the dates on which they should arrive to receive treatment.“On the next date (March 2), the court will be informed by AIIMS, Bhubaneswar about the compliance with this direction”, the bench has said in the February 8 order.

When the matter was taken up for hearing on the day, the court, much to its chagrin found there had been no progress on the issue. Annoyed over it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman said Dr Biswas will remain present in virtual mode to answer to the court why the February 8 order which was communicated to him on February 10 has not been complied with till date.“The court takes a very serious note of the non-compliance and expects that by next date (March 6) the order will be complied with”, the bench said. “We will not tolerate disobedience,” it warned.

