VSSUT student death: Police search victim’s rented room

A scientific team visited the spot, where the incident took place, on Friday. Some friends of Chinmayee are also being questioned over the matter.

Published: 04th March 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A team of Burla police on Friday visited Bhubaneswar to investigate further into the death case of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla alumnus, whose body was recovered from power channel on Wednesday morning.

Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Burla police station, Susanta Dash said, “A team was sent to Bhubaneswar to search the rented room of Chinmayee. Moreover, in Burla, a scientific team visited the spot, where the incident took place, on Friday. Some friends of Chinmayee are also being questioned over the matter.”

Reportedly, the police team has recovered the girl’s laptop and bag besides some other documents from her rented house at BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar. Police sources said from preliminary investigation, no evidence substantiating the allegation of murder by her family has been found. However, investigation into the matter is underway on basis of the allegation. We are investigating all possible angles of the case. The postmortem report has also been received and will be taken into consideration, police said.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition (LoP), Jayanaryan Mishra on Friday yet again took a dig at police and said, “In Odisha, police are trying to cover up every issue. The death of the girl in Burla has raised several doubts and police should try to clear those.”Speaking to the media, Mishra further said, “If the investigation into the death is not satisfactory, I will raise the issue in the Assembly.”

The girl had completed her BTech in Information Technology from VSSUT recently and had come to Burla on Tuesday to receive her degree during the convocation. However, though she was she supposed to return in the evening, at around 10pm it was found that she allegedly jumped into the power channel. Chinmayee’s dead body was retrieved on Wednesday morning.

