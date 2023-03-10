Modest 100 gm flattened rice offered as bhog to Lord Nrusinghanath in Odisha

Sukant Sahu By

Express News Service

AGRIA (BETNOTI): Deprived of funds due to alleged apathy of the Endowments department for years, the Nrusinghanath temple at Mayurbhanj’s Betnoti block has been gasping for breath. Neither are the basic religious requirements fulfilled nor is the maintenance being looked after. The situation has turned so grim that the deities are being offered bhog of 100 gm flattened rice in arum leaves instead of the usual sal leaves.

Situated in Bada Chhuruni under Agria gram panchayat, the 118-year-old Nrusinghanath temple stands on a 23.55-acre land and deities like Nrusingha, Narayan, Lakshmi and Salagram are worshipped in the temple. However locals say while the temple occupies only six acres, the rest are reportedly encroached upon by locals.

Jaykruskna Nayak, a volunteer caretaker of the temple informed that the Endowments department was in 1999 handed over the duty of maintenance after which it was decided that the locals who used the temple land for farming activities, would pay Rs 1,000 for developmental purposes.

“The temple trust paid Rs 600 annually as tax to the department but it eventually stopped after two to three years. Meanwhile, both the Endowments department and the district administration turned a blind eye towards the temple’s maintenance. So I took the responsibility of handling the temple expenses for some time but it eventually became difficult,” Nayak said.

“Around Rs 4-Rs 5 lakh was required for basic maintenance of the temple. But the department hasn’t been providing a single rupee for the same. Farmers who had encroached on the temple land, also subsequently stopped paying money. With no financial aid, it is not possible to run the temple rituals,” alleged trustees Nayak and Girish Chandra Biswal.

While water leaks from the ceiling during rains, the nata mandap has cracked and illegal encroachments have given free will to locals to use it their way. Even open defecation around the temple is a regular sight,” they rued.

The temple trust members further informed that MLA Sanatan Bijuli was apprised of the issue several times in the past but nothing happened. The members also reportedly met 5T Secretary VK Pandian during his recent visit to Mayurbhanj on March 4 and requested him to resolve their long-standing issues. Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the matter has been taken seriously and steps will be initiated in this regard soon.

TEMPLE IN RUINS

Requirements for daily rituals: Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month

Temple land potential: to grow at least 60 quintal paddy worth Rs 60,000

Annual requirement of Rs 4 - Rs 5 lakh for upkeep

Endowments department stopped paying since 1964

