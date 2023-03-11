Home States Odisha

Local fish production, a hit story in Cuttack district

Local fish production has increased three times post Covid, with many migrant workers opting for it due to favourable climatic condition and suitable markets in Cuttack district.

Women fish farmers showing off their catch in Cuttack I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the rise of fish production in Cuttack district, dependence on Andhra Pradesh market to meet the consumer demand has come down significantly. Earlier, people of the district depended on the fish imported from Andhra Pradesh due to the unavailability of fish produced locally. But, as fish farming became a viable option and profitable too, demand for local fish has increased in both urban and rural markets for the last three to four years.   

“Apart from Biofloc fish farming, around 200 women self groups (SHGs) have undertaken fish farming in gram panchayat tanks in the district under the flagship self help group movement of the state government, resulting in rise of fish production in the district. While pisciculture has been undertaken in 326 tanks against the target of 320 with 40-60 per cent input subsidy, the women SHGs have taken up fish farming in 135 hectares in Cuttack district with 60 per cent subsidy,” said district fisheries officer Itishree Rath.    

As per reports, the district at present requires around 32,000 ton of fish annually. While 2,000 to 3,000 metric ton of fish is being procured from the natural resources like rivers, rivulets and other water bodies. The remaining shortage of 3,000 to 4,000 metric ton is said to be met by importing from Andhra Pradesh or Balugaon.

While the price of locally produced fish ranges between Rs 180 to Rs 250 per kg, the price of fish imported from Andhra Pradesh is between Rs 160 to Rs 180.  There are around 40 fish godowns located at different places in Cuttack city. Around 20 tonne of fish is said to be imported daily from Andhra Pradesh to Cuttack’s fish godowns.

A retail fish trader of Krushak Bazar here said that the demand for locally produced fish has considerably increased as there are less takers for Andhra fish after allegation of possible presence of formalin, a cancer causing chemical.

