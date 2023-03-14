Over 51,000 hiring to strengthen school education: Samir Ranjan Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha government has set aside Rs 1,045 crore budget in 2023-24 fiscal for recruitment to 51,535 teaching and non-teaching posts to strengthen the school education system, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday.

The minister, in his post budget briefing here, said the state government has also given adequate focus to infrastructure development in schools. The recruitment includes 702 post-graduate teachers for Higher Secondary Schools, 1,543 teachers for fully aided higher secondary schools to be recruited through SSB, 7,540 TGTs for government high schools, 6,025 Leave & Training Reserve (LTR) teachers for high schools, 2,064 TGTs for the fully aided schools, 20,000 recruitment at primary level, 1,799 recruitment to various non-teaching positions in DEO, BEO offices and high schools and 10,412 watch and ward posts in 5T schools involving self help group (SHG) members.

The SME minister also informed that 106 more high schools in the state will be upgraded to higher secondary schools in 2023-24 fiscal.

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha government has set aside Rs 1,045 crore budget in 2023-24 fiscal for recruitment to 51,535 teaching and non-teaching posts to strengthen the school education system, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday. The minister, in his post budget briefing here, said the state government has also given adequate focus to infrastructure development in schools. The recruitment includes 702 post-graduate teachers for Higher Secondary Schools, 1,543 teachers for fully aided higher secondary schools to be recruited through SSB, 7,540 TGTs for government high schools, 6,025 Leave & Training Reserve (LTR) teachers for high schools, 2,064 TGTs for the fully aided schools, 20,000 recruitment at primary level, 1,799 recruitment to various non-teaching positions in DEO, BEO offices and high schools and 10,412 watch and ward posts in 5T schools involving self help group (SHG) members. The SME minister also informed that 106 more high schools in the state will be upgraded to higher secondary schools in 2023-24 fiscal. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });