Home States Odisha

Civilian shot dead by Naxals for felling trees in forest in Odisha's Nabarangpur

The left wing extremists left behind a poster claiming that Narayan was responsible for deforestation and was doing it by going against the panchayat.

Published: 18th March 2023 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

The Naxals left behind a poster after killing the civilian (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of Naxals allegedly shot dead a civilian for reportedly felling trees in Nabarangpur district with the assistance of the forest department.

The deceased identified as Narayan Nag was killed under Raighar police station limits on Friday night. The left wing extremists left behind a poster claiming that Narayan was responsible for deforestation and was doing it by going against the panchayat.

Narayan was warned in the past through posters issued by members of the Bhakpa group but to no avail, read the poster issued by the red rebels.

In the poster, the Naxals also mentioned the names of eight to nine other civilians who had allegedly felled trees in the forest. They threatened the civilians with dire consequences if they did not stop creating new settlements by cutting trees. They claimed the felling of trees was affecting the tribal population in the region.

"The Naxals utilize the dense forest cover to launch attacks on security personnel and flee. Initial investigations suggest the Left ultras fled to neighbouring Chhattisgarh after carrying out the attack," said a senior police officer. The Naxals involved in killing Narayan said in the poster that they are members of the Mainpur-Nuapada divisional committee.

South Western Range DIG Rajesh Uttamrao Pandit told The New Indian Express that the body of the deceased was recovered and sent to a hospital for postmortem. The red ultras are targeting innocent civilians and operations are being carried out at regular intervals to curb the Naxal menace in the region, he said.

In August last year, Naxals had allegedly shot dead a resident of Dhekunpani village under Sunabeda Widllife Sanctuary on suspicion of being a police informer. Sources said that in the last few months, Naxals have killed about two civilians each in Odisha and Chhattisgarh for different reasons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals naxalites Odisha Maoists
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp