Construction of second bridge near Trisulia: Odisha Minister

The first bridge over Kathjodi near Trisulia connecting Barang with Judicial Academy Chhak in Cuttack was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2017.

Kathajodi river

Kathajodi river (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday said a slew of road connectivity projects including a second bridge over the Kathajodi river at Trisulia has been programmed for execution in the ensuing financial year.

Highlighting the major achievements of the department in the current fiscal and projects planned for next financial year, Works Minister Prafulla Mallick told a media conference that a budgetary provision of Rs 9,133 crore has been made for 2023-24 which is 9 per cent more than this year’s budget.

“We have made provision for the construction of four new bridges, the second bridge over Kathajodi river near Trisulia, two bridges over river Baitarani at Chandbali and Anandpur and another over river Brahmani at Aul under the state sector - road development programme (RDP),” the minister said.

The first bridge over Kathjodi near Trisulia connecting Barang with Judicial Academy Chhak in Cuttack was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2017.

This apart, the construction of a six-lane road along the Daya west canal will be taken up under this programme. An allocation of Rs  4,600 crore has been made under the RDP for 2023-24 as against Rs 1,890 crore in 2022-23 for the improvement and upgradation of 3,000 km of roads and nine major bridges.

