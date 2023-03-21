Odisha to submit Rs 6,283 crore projects under RDSS to Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The power distribution reforms committee of the state government on Monday approved an outlay of Rs 6,283 crore for posing before the Centre under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

A meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Pradeep Jena reviewed the action plan and detailed project report (DPR) to be submitted to the Ministry of Power RDSS and accorded in principal approval.

Of the total outlay of Rs 6,283 crore, the central share will be Rs 3,942 crore and the remaining amount of Rs 2,341 crore will be borne by the state government, sources said. The chief secretary advised the department to grab the opportunity to develop a cyclone-resilient network in coastal areas as the power distribution network in coastal areas is most vulnerable to cyclones.

Around 70 per cent of the funds will be invested for the development of a cyclone resilient network which will ensure uninterrupted power supply to critical installations like hospitals, evacuation centres, water supply points, emergency control rooms and administrative blocks, he said.

RDSS is aimed at improving the reliability and quality of power supply, operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing financial assistance to distribution companies. Additional chief secretary Energy Nikunja Bihari Dhal, principal secretary Panchayati Raj Sushil Kumar Lohani, OPTCL CMD Sanjay Kumar Mishra, GRIDCO MD Trilochan Panda and TPCODL CEO M Shenbagam and other officials participated in discussions.

