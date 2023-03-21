Home States Odisha

Power boost for low voltage areas by March next year

The government has sanctioned Rs 1,796.73 crore for construction of additional 99 sub-stations and 66 independent 33 KV lines under phase-IV of the scheme.

Published: 21st March 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is all set to commission another 100 33/11 KV sub-stations by March 2024 to improve the quality of power supply in low voltage pockets and reduce the high technical loss.

Highlighting the achievements of Energy department and budgetary provision for the coming fiscal for projects in power sector, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb told mediapersons that the state government had sanctioned Rs 3,843 crore for the construction of 473 numbers of 33/11 KV sub-station under three phases of Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project.  

The government has sanctioned Rs 1,796.73 crore for the construction of additional 99 sub-stations and 66 independent 33 KV lines under phase-IV of the scheme. These projects will be completed by March 2024,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Govt power supply Pratap Keshari Deb
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp