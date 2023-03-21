Power boost for low voltage areas by March next year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is all set to commission another 100 33/11 KV sub-stations by March 2024 to improve the quality of power supply in low voltage pockets and reduce the high technical loss.

Highlighting the achievements of Energy department and budgetary provision for the coming fiscal for projects in power sector, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb told mediapersons that the state government had sanctioned Rs 3,843 crore for the construction of 473 numbers of 33/11 KV sub-station under three phases of Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project.

The government has sanctioned Rs 1,796.73 crore for the construction of additional 99 sub-stations and 66 independent 33 KV lines under phase-IV of the scheme. These projects will be completed by March 2024,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is all set to commission another 100 33/11 KV sub-stations by March 2024 to improve the quality of power supply in low voltage pockets and reduce the high technical loss. Highlighting the achievements of Energy department and budgetary provision for the coming fiscal for projects in power sector, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb told mediapersons that the state government had sanctioned Rs 3,843 crore for the construction of 473 numbers of 33/11 KV sub-station under three phases of Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project. The government has sanctioned Rs 1,796.73 crore for the construction of additional 99 sub-stations and 66 independent 33 KV lines under phase-IV of the scheme. These projects will be completed by March 2024,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });