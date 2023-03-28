Revamp plan for elementary schools in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After transforming high schools in the State, the Mo School Abhiyan focus will now be on elementary schools. Around 10,000 elementary schools will be revamped under the abhiyan with help of alumni and CSR contributions.

This was announced at the 10th governing council meeting of Mo School on Monday, which was presided over by chairperson of Mo School Abhiyan Susmita Bagchi and Secretary of School and Mass Education department Aswathy S.

Bagchi said after a need-based assessment, the schools will be developed holistically with systemic and multi-faceted approaches. “The Mo School programme will focus on providing equal opportunities to all by attending to the specific needs of each student and every school. The decentralised approach will help primary schools of interior areas in enriching the teaching learning environment along with its infrastructure development. Mo School in collaboration with alumni members of respective schools will plan, implement and monitor the progress of projects at grassroots,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, the School and Mass Education Secretarysai there is a need to strengthen the monitoring framework at school and state level. She stressed on school-level mapping of projects before its implementation and proposed a monitoring system for the elementary school initiative. The governing council also discussed creating a group of 1,000 alumni volunteers to facilitate roll out of school clubs in each district. The volunteers will help in developing a progressive school ecosystem to foster student’s holistic growth.

This apart, it was announced that the ‘school house system’ will be rolled out in all secondary schools and motivational talk series by eminent alumni members will be held on a weekly basis to inspire the students. These talks will be broadcast live on YouTube. Bagchi advised to integrate the 21st century skill components into student clubs to make students future ready. Among others, OSEPA Project Director Anupama Saha attended.

IN OFFING

10,000 elementary schools to be redeveloped

Alumni volunteers to facilitate roll out of school clubs

Motivational talk series by eminent alumni members

