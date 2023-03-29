Home States Odisha

5T Secretary VK Pandian's lens on projects in Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal

5T Secretary VK Pandian, on Tuesday, took stock of various development works in Mathili  block and interacted with the locals.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  5T Secretary VK Pandian, on Tuesday, took stock of various development works in Mathili block and interacted with the locals. On a two-day visit to the district, he held discussions with the officials on the proposed mega lift irrigation project at Saptadhara and checked on the progress of the Malkangiri -Jeypore Railway project with the land acquisition officials. 

Besides, the officer discussed the progress of the beautification and development work of Shiv Sagar pond. He later flew to the Bonda Hills and interacted with people from the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)  and discussed the blueprint for the beautification and development of  Sitakund. He also visited Hantalguda, considered Maoist hotbed,  in Swabhiman Anchal and heard people’s grievances. 

He was accompanied by development commissioner Anu Garg and CM’s special secretary and Sports & Youth services department principal secretary Vineel Krishna, who was abducted by Maoists from the area when he was the collector in 2011.

Later in the day, Pandian reached Badpada and interacted with the villagers. He is scheduled to visit Malkangiri, Kalimela and Motu on Wednesday.

