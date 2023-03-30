Fake certificate case: Balangir police forms four teams

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Balangir police has formed four teams to investigate the fake certificate case.

Balangir SDPO Tofan Bag said while one of the teams will probe the case outside the state and question those who were in contact with the main accused, Manoj Mishra, the second has been given to handle the cyber angle. Similarly, the third team will conduct raids within the district and the fourth interrogate local agents working as middlemen in the racket.

At least 19 persons have already been arrested for their involvement in the case. Police had also detained a government teacher from Khaprakhol for allegedly making fake certificates, 5,000 of which were recovered from the district. Police are also reaching out to people who had conducted banking transactions with Mishra and the agents. Sources said noted criminal Bablu Mahanand received a Plus Two certificate in Science stream which showed he had received first class in the subjects. Bag said several other persons will be arrested in the case soon.

Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja had on Tuesday raised the issue in the Assembly alleging some members of BJD were involved in the racket.

