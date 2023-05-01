DMRC seeks secondary data, CMP for Odisha's metro rail project

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another push to Odisha government’s metro plan for the state capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which will assist the Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd (ORIDL) in preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the elevated corridor, has sought secondary data including comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) and land use plans to proceed further in the matter.

In a letter to ORIDL, a joint venture of Odisha government and the Ministry of Railways, recently, DMRC stated the consultancy service work for preparation of the DPR for a rail-based mass rapid transit system on Bhubaneswar-Trisulia Square stretch was awarded to it in the second week of April.

It said, “The tight time scheduled project and its timely completion depends on the support and coordination from ORIDL.” Sources said, DMRC has sought details of the comprehensive mobility plan of Bhubaneswar, a pre-requisite for planning metro rail system in a city along with details relating to future development plans and land use pattern plans. The CMP has to include passenger origin-destination matrices.

Besides, the ward map of the city and ward-wise demographic details including number of working population, city bus route map with stops on the capital road network and average daily city bus passenger origin-destination and stop-wise boarding alighting data are required to be furnished to DRMC.

The Delhi Metro authorities have also sought 10-year mode-wise registered vehicle numbers of the state capital. The secondary data is essential to carry out the study required for the proposed metro rail service, the DMRC has stated.

While the City Coordination Committee (CCC), formed by the state government to expedite preparations for the project, convened a meeting on April 24 with all the stakeholders for timely furnishing of the data, officials in the state Transport department said the Transport commissioner has been asked to furnish details regarding mode-wise registered vehicle numbers of Bhubaneswar in last one decade.

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another push to Odisha government’s metro plan for the state capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which will assist the Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd (ORIDL) in preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the elevated corridor, has sought secondary data including comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) and land use plans to proceed further in the matter. In a letter to ORIDL, a joint venture of Odisha government and the Ministry of Railways, recently, DMRC stated the consultancy service work for preparation of the DPR for a rail-based mass rapid transit system on Bhubaneswar-Trisulia Square stretch was awarded to it in the second week of April. It said, “The tight time scheduled project and its timely completion depends on the support and coordination from ORIDL.” Sources said, DMRC has sought details of the comprehensive mobility plan of Bhubaneswar, a pre-requisite for planning metro rail system in a city along with details relating to future development plans and land use pattern plans. The CMP has to include passenger origin-destination matrices.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, the ward map of the city and ward-wise demographic details including number of working population, city bus route map with stops on the capital road network and average daily city bus passenger origin-destination and stop-wise boarding alighting data are required to be furnished to DRMC. The Delhi Metro authorities have also sought 10-year mode-wise registered vehicle numbers of the state capital. The secondary data is essential to carry out the study required for the proposed metro rail service, the DMRC has stated. While the City Coordination Committee (CCC), formed by the state government to expedite preparations for the project, convened a meeting on April 24 with all the stakeholders for timely furnishing of the data, officials in the state Transport department said the Transport commissioner has been asked to furnish details regarding mode-wise registered vehicle numbers of Bhubaneswar in last one decade.