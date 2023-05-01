Home States Odisha

Train services take a hit in Odisha as locals squat on tracks over stoppage demand

Hundreds of people squatted on the tracks at Kalunga railway station from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm due to which movement of at least 20 trains was affected.

Published: 01st May 2023

Residents staging protest on the tracks at Kalunga railway station | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Train services were affected on the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line of the South Eastern Railway (SER) on Sunday as residents of Kalunga near Rourkela staged agitation on the tracks demanding stoppages of certain trains. Hundreds of people squatted on the tracks at Kalunga railway station from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm due to which movement of at least 20 trains was affected.

Local residents under the banner of Kalunga Bikash Parishad along with Rajgangpur MLA of Congress CS Rajen Ekka blocked the railway tracks demanding stoppages of half a dozen super fast, express and passenger trains. The agitators claimed that before the Covid-19 pandemic, trains including the Samaleswari Express, Tapswini Express and South Bihar Express had regular stoppages at Kalunga station. But after railway services became normal, the SER withdrew stoppages of these trains.

The MLA described the demand as genuine and said disruption of train services on Sunday was a result of the prolonged inaction of the SER. Earlier, the SER had sought two months time to consider the demand. When nothing happened, people resorted to protest, Ekka added.

With the protest affecting train services, the authorities of SER’s Chakradharpur Division rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the agitators. Senior divisional commercial manager of Chakradharpur Gajraj Singh Charan, who was present at the protest site, said it was a major disruption as movement of freight and 20 passenger trains was affected due to the agitation.

The protest was called off after the SER authorities assured to ensure stoppages of three important trains by May 30. Sources said the SER assured to restore stoppages of Samaleswari Express, Tapaswini Express and South Bihar Express at Kalunga railway station. Earlier on February 22 and 23, train services on the Howrah-Mumbai route were affected due to a similar protest at Bamra railway station.

