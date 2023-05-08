Home States Odisha

Give Deepali Das a chance to serve Jharsuguda: CM Naveen Patnaik

The chief minister turned emotional when BJD’s candidate Deepali referred to the death of her father.

BJD candidate Deepali Das greets Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during campaigning in Jharsuguda on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called upon people of Jharsuguda Assembly constituency to give a chance to daughter of the soil Deepali Das to serve them by voting for her in the bypoll.Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Amilipali, the chief minister targeted the Opposition political parties and asked them to maintain decency while campaigning for the bypoll.

“Winning or losing is part of an election. But nobody should stoop down to emotionally hurt anybody. We should maintain decency during the campaign. Nobody, particularly women and our mothers, should be disrespected,” he said.

The chief minister turned emotional when BJD’s candidate Deepali referred to the death of her father. He said Deepali, the daughter of former minister Naba Kishore Das is highly educated and has special interest in social service. “I believe given an opportunity, she would prove to be an efficient leader like her father,” he added.

Naveen said it was a matter of regret that a girl, who had just lost her father, was subjected to humiliation by opposition parties. He said the opposition treated Barsha Singh Bariha in a similar manner during campaigning for Padampur bypoll.

“Now they are behaving in similar manner with Deepali. It is unfortunate and has made me very sad,” he added. The chief minister said Naba Das was a popular leader and an efficient minister. People of Jharsuguda will always remember him for his contributions to the constituency, he added.

Stating that BJD has always believed in development, the chief minister said his party will continue to work for welfare and empowerment of women, farmers and youth. “Jharsuguda has emerged a prominent district for its industries. The government would continue to work to make it the number one industrial district in the country,” he added. Addressing the function, Deepali said the chief minister never let her family feel the loss of her father and always stood by them. Urging people to give her a chance to serve them, she said Naveen is a father figure for her.

