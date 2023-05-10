Jharsuguda by-poll: 41.26 per cent polling recorded till 1 pm

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: 41.26 per cent polling has been recorded till 1 pm in Odisha's Jharsuguda by-poll on Wednesday, amid blistering weather conditions.

The polling is underway across 253 booths. Polling commenced at 7 am and got off to a slow start. Only 9.75 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise until 9 AM. The turnout went up to 20.38 per cent by 11 am.

However, post-noon there was an increase in polling and it went up to 41.26 per cent by 1 pm. All the three candidates in the fray, including BJD's Deepali Das, BJP's Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress's Tarun Pandey cast their votes during the initial hours of polling.

While the temperature of Jharsuguda was between 34 degrees to 39 degrees till noon, it might shoot up to 43 degrees till late afternoon, said the regional Met office in Bhubaneswar.

Keeping in view the hot weather condition, adequate measures have been taken to ensure the voters in queue cast their votes without any hassles. The polling booths in open areas have been set up with arrangements for shelter from the sun.

Similarly, water spray is being used from time to time to keep the booth areas cooler. Voters are also being offered lemonade, ORS and watermelons for hydration. Tight security arrangements have been made across all the booths and no untoward incident has been reported so far. The polling process is going on smoothly, said a police officer.

