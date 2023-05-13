Odisha Speaker, two ministers resign, spark reshuffle talk

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a sudden political development, Speaker of Odisha Assembly Bikram Keshari Arukha, and two ministers of state - Sameer Ranjan Das and Srikant Sahu, tendered their resignation setting off speculation on an imminent reshuffle in the Naveen Patnaik ministry ahead of the 2024 elections. The concessions have taken everyone by surprise as they came at a time when the chief minister is on a visit to New Delhi. Naveen will return on Saturday though no more resignations are expected.

However, an immediate ministerial reshuffle is not possible as Governor Ganeshi Lal is out of state on a visit to Haryana. He will be back only on May 22. BJD sources though hinted that the Governor might cut short his visit and return early. There will be more clarity after the CM’s return, they said.

Arukha’s resignation as Speaker has significant political implications for the BJD. He is expected to be reinducted into the ministry and given the task of strengthening the party organisation in Ganjam, Naveen’s home district. Sources said the BJD organisation in Ganjam has become directionless since the last several months because of the illness of former Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

Besides, in the recent months, there has been a re-emergence of former minister and strongman Pradeep Panigrahy in the political arena. Panigrahy had been expelled from BJD over corruption charges. He has started targeting the BJD by touring different places of the district. However, the Speaker stated he resigned from the post for personal reasons. “I have discharged my duty as the Speaker with honesty and sincerity. I will work with all commitment any work assigned to me by the organisation or government,” he said.

Arukha is a five-time MLA from Bhanjanagar constituency in Ganjam district. He had taken over as Speaker during the cabinet reshuffle in June last year.Minister of state for Labour and Employees State Insurance Srikant Sahu also represents Ganjam district from Soroda constituency. In the recent months, he has been embroiled in a case of sexual misconduct, charges of which were brought by a BJD woman office-bearer. While the issue died down, it has caused much embarrassment to the party. Sahu, however, said he resigned to concentrate on organisation work.

Similarly, minister of state for School and Mass Education Sameer Ranjan Das was caught in a controversy over the alleged suicide of a Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahu of Puri district. In the recently held bypoll to the ZP zone, the BJD candidate lost to BJP. Observers said this may have led to the resignation of Das.

