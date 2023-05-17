House surgeons of VIMSAR await peripheral hospital posting

In the letter, the house surgeons of VIMSAR wrote to the DMET that though a month has passed since the final examination, they have not been posted in peripheral hospitals on rotation basis and are still working under their own institute. “This has prevented the students from getting the knowledge on various national health programmes, endemic disease and prevention, and emergency management at peripheral setups. Hence, we demand immediate posting of the students at CHC / PHC under community medicine, which will strengthen the grassroots health care system,” the letter read. There are 150 house surgeons in 2023-24 batch of the MBBS in VIMSAR, Burla.