Minor dies, 20 in grip of mystery disease in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: PANIC gripped residents of Patrapur block in Ganjam district after an unidentified disease reportedly claimed the life of a three-year-old child besides affecting 20 others in the area within the last three days.

The deceased minor was identified as Rakhi Bisoi of Titirisingi village in Ankuli panchayat. Of the affected, while nine are children within the age group of four to seven years, the rest are adults.

Sources said the victims showed symptoms of high fever and weakness. It has meanwhile spread to Buratal and Tumba panchayats as well. President of Adivasi Dadan Rajmistri Nirmana Sangh Ganesh Karji complained that since the villages are situated on hilly areas, health services do not reach them.

Health officials of Patrapur CHC led by Dr Sambit Begroy meanwhile reached the affected villages on Monday to take stock of the situation. “Blood samples have been collected to ascertain the cause of the disease,” said Dr Begroy adding, medicines have been distributed to the victims.

Owing to poor road connectivity, the health team had to walk for around three km to reach the areas.

OUT OF ACCESS

Of 3,250 villages in the district, 339 are without roads

219 villages have never seen an ambulance

Others avail ambulance only during fair weather

Of 219 inaccessible villages, 76 are in Patrapur block, 61 in Surada, 27 in Dharakote and 21 in Digapahandi

