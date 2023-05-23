Home States Odisha

Minor dies, 20 in grip of mystery disease in Odisha's Ganjam district

Sources said the victims showed symptoms of high fever and weakness. It has meanwhile spread to Buratal and Tumba panchayats as well.

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Health staff of Patrapur CHC trekking through hilly terrains to reach affected villages

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  PANIC gripped residents of Patrapur block in Ganjam district after an unidentified disease reportedly claimed the life of a three-year-old child besides affecting 20 others in the area within the last three days. 

The deceased minor was identified as Rakhi Bisoi of Titirisingi village in Ankuli panchayat. Of the affected, while nine are children within the age group of four to seven years, the rest are adults. 

Sources said the victims showed symptoms of high fever and weakness. It has meanwhile spread to Buratal and Tumba panchayats as well. President of Adivasi Dadan Rajmistri Nirmana Sangh Ganesh Karji complained that since the villages are situated on hilly areas, health services do not reach them.

Health officials of Patrapur CHC led by Dr Sambit Begroy meanwhile reached the affected villages on Monday to take stock of the situation. “Blood samples have been collected to ascertain the cause of the disease,” said Dr Begroy adding, medicines have been distributed to the victims. 

Owing to poor road connectivity, the health team had to walk for around three km to reach the areas. 

OUT OF ACCESS

Of 3,250 villages in the district, 339 are without roads 

219 villages have never seen an ambulance

Others avail ambulance only during fair weather

Of 219 inaccessible villages, 76 are in Patrapur block, 61 in Surada, 27 in Dharakote and 21 in Digapahandi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp