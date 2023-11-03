Home States Odisha

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh recommended as Orissa High Court CJ

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, the senior most judge of Patna High Court, as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

The collegium headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday resolved to recommend the appointment of Justice Singh as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. The office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa has been lying vacant consequent upon the retirement of Justice Subhasis Talapatra on October 3, 2023.

“He has maintained a high standard of professional ethics at the Bar and Bench and enjoys a good reputation for conduct and integrity. While recommending the name of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that at present the High Court of Judicature at Patna has no representation among the Chief Justices of High Courts,” the resolution said.

It further said, “The Collegium is of the considered view that Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend the appointment of Justice Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa.”

Justice Singh was appointed as a judge of the Patna High Court on April 5, 2012, and has been functioning there as the senior-most puisne Judge. Before his elevation as a judge of the High Court, he was enrolled at the Bar in 1990 and practised at the High Court of Judicature at Patna. His area of practice was constitutional, service, criminal and arbitration matters.

During his practice of 22 years, he also served as Additional Advocate General for the state of Bihar from December 2010 till his elevation as a Judge of the High Court. During his tenure of more than 11 years as a judge of Bihar High Court, he had authored 1246 reported judgments of which 562 were delivered during the last 5 years, the Supreme Court communique said.

