Two speed boats to guard sea turtles useless in Odisha

The boats were procured from Mumbai at a cost of Rs 3 crore each, but technical issues have kept them unused.

Published: 03rd November 2023

Forest guards patrolling the waters of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two high-speed boats crucial for safeguarding sea turtles at the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara have developed technical snags after remaining unused for a long period.

These interceptor boats, named Gahirmatha I and Gahirmatha II, were acquired by the Forest Department in 2016 to shield the endangered Olive Ridley turtles by preventing fishing vessels from encroaching upon the marine sanctuary. The boats were procured from Mumbai for Rs 3 crore each, but technical issues have kept them unused.

Two years ago, one of the boats became inoperable, and four months back, the other boat developed technical problems. To fill the void, the authorities have recently engaged three fishing trawlers to protect the turtles, said the range officer of the sanctuary Pradosh Maharana.

The eco-friendly and noise-free speed boats were equipped with robust safety mechanisms and had well-trained crews. However, the lack of competent local crew members has led to the vessels’ current state, said sources.

