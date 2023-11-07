Odisha: Drought fear looms large as rainfall deficit hits paddy crops

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam, that has been grappling with crop losses for over a year due to a series of floods and drought-like conditions, is once again in the throes of an imminent drought-like situation in absence of irrigation to the fields. Disappointed, farmers in many parts of the district were seen releasing their cattle into the paddy fields on Monday as the standing crops have dried up due to lack of water.

Members of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha, a farmers’ outfit, appealed to the district collector to initiate concrete measures for irrigation. They have also sent a memorandum to the chief minister appealing him to declare Ganjam drought-affected.

Cultivable lands in the district heavily rely on rainwater for irrigation, as existing irrigation projects serve only around 30 per cent (pc) of the land. A farmer from Digapahandi Simanchal Choudhury pointed out that the district usually receives substantial rainfall between Durga Puja and Diwali, but this year has seen no rain for over a month. Deputy director of agriculture (DDA), S Sahu, stated that out of the over 4 lakh hectares of cultivable land in the district, 1.79 lakh hectare were dedicated to kharif paddy, while the remainder was used for various other crops such as pulses, sugarcane, and cotton. The current lack of rain poses a significant threat to the standing paddy crop, he acknowledged.

On the other hand, the Mahasabha members claimed that due to insufficient irrigation, around 40 pc of land in the district remain unproductive. They alleged that lack of coordination between agriculture and other departments is exacerbating the drought situation. They also noted that agriculture officials have not visited the affected areas despite the ongoing crisis.

In response to these allegations, an expert team from the state agriculture directorate, led by additional director of agriculture Tankadhar Behera, joint director Malaya Dwari, and district programme officer Prasant Nath visited the district for a two-day assessment of the crop situation. Although the team did not disclose specific details, they mentioned that they would present their findings to higher authorities in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The target for this year was an average paddy productivity of 38.50 quintals per hectare, which is now unlikely to be achieved due to the rainfall deficit, the DDA stated.Simanchal Nahak of the Mahasabha argued that the team did not visit the worst-affected villages. This year, due to the late arrival of the monsoon and inadequate rainfall, over 40 percent of the land could not be used for paddy cultivation, which is expected to decrease paddy production in the district.

Paddy crops in around 50,000 hectares of land have already been suffering from moisture stress due to the absence of rainfall for the past month. Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida assured, “We are monitoring the situation daily and I have instructed agriculture and irrigation officials to work together to save the crops.”

Farm crisis

Standing crops have dried up due to lack of water

Paddy crops in 50,000 ha reportedly suffering from moisture stress due to absence of rainfall

Due to late arrival of monsoon, over 40% of land not used for paddy cultivation

Existing irrigation projects serve only 30% of land

