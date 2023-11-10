Lens on sub-registrars over norms violations in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Board of Revenue, Odisha, has issued notice to district sub-registrars and sub-registrars over alleged illegal registration of sale deeds of apartments at multiple locations. The notice has been issued by the registrar wing of the Board to the district sub-registrars of Jharsuguda, Angul, Bargarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, and Dhenkanal as well as sub-registrars of Berhampur, Jatni, Balianta, and Baranga.

Sources said the notice was issued following allegations of illegal registration of sale deeds of multi-story residential and commercial apartments in violation of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Ordinance 2023.

In a letter to the sub-registrars and deputy sub-registrars concerned, the Board of Revenue has sought their stand regarding such registration, against which the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, and the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) had received complaints last month. Sources said the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Ordinance - 2023, now replaced with an Act, came into force on June 28 this year, making occupancy certificate as well as formation of an ‘association of allottees’ mandatory.

However, the government received a complaint that registration of sale deeds was carried out at multiple places without the projects having an occupancy certificate from the appropriate authority. Besides, the ‘association of allottees’ had reportedly not been registered for such projects. The registrations were reportedly carried out in multiple places including Jharsuguda, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jatni, Balianta, and Baranga. Accordingly, the registration wing of the Board has asked the sub-registrars to furnish their stand in this regard at the earliest.

