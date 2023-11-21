Home States Odisha

In Odisha's Kendrapara municipality, cremation ground exclusively for Brahmin community draws ire of people

Similarly, secretary of the district unit of CPM Gayadhar Dhal condemned the civic body’s actions, deeming it illegal to restrict the cremation ground to only Brahmin people.

Published: 21st November 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cremation ground exclusively for Brahmin community in Kendrapara

Representational Image: 'Dalits and tribals are forced to leave Hinduism because of caste-based discrimination'. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara municipality, the oldest having a 154-year-old history, has come under scrutiny for operating a cremation ground exclusively for people from the Brahmin community at Hazaribagicha. Recently renovated, the cremation ground is marked by a newly painted signboard at its main gate, explicitly stating that only Brahmins are entitled to use it. 

The ‘Brahmin Samsan’ at Hazaribagicha
in Kendrapara | Express

Though the cremation ground for the Brahmins has been functioning since 1928, it is in the eye of a storm after a section of people raised concern against such discriminatory practices. President of the district unit of Odisha Dalit Samaj, Nagendra Jena, expressing astonishment said that earlier appeals to the administration to allow all regardless of caste, to use the cremation ground were ignored by officials. 

Similarly, secretary of the district unit of CPM Gayadhar Dhal condemned the civic body’s actions, deeming it illegal to restrict the cremation ground to only Brahmin people. “Such discrimination violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution,” he stated. Legal expert Pradipta Gochayat of Kendrapara cited a 2019 Madras High Court case on the allocation of a separate cremation ground for Dalits and said the exclusive Brahmin cremation ground, named ‘Brahmin Samsan,’ perpetuates caste inequality. 

In response, executive officer of Kendrapara municipality, Prafulla Chandra Biswal acknowledged the existence of the exclusive cremation ground since 1928. He stated that a decision regarding its status would be discussed in an upcoming meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara Municipality cremation ground brahmins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp