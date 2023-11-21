In Odisha's Kendrapara municipality, cremation ground exclusively for Brahmin community draws ire of people

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara municipality, the oldest having a 154-year-old history, has come under scrutiny for operating a cremation ground exclusively for people from the Brahmin community at Hazaribagicha. Recently renovated, the cremation ground is marked by a newly painted signboard at its main gate, explicitly stating that only Brahmins are entitled to use it.

The ‘Brahmin Samsan’ at Hazaribagicha

in Kendrapara | Express

Though the cremation ground for the Brahmins has been functioning since 1928, it is in the eye of a storm after a section of people raised concern against such discriminatory practices. President of the district unit of Odisha Dalit Samaj, Nagendra Jena, expressing astonishment said that earlier appeals to the administration to allow all regardless of caste, to use the cremation ground were ignored by officials.

Similarly, secretary of the district unit of CPM Gayadhar Dhal condemned the civic body’s actions, deeming it illegal to restrict the cremation ground to only Brahmin people. “Such discrimination violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution,” he stated. Legal expert Pradipta Gochayat of Kendrapara cited a 2019 Madras High Court case on the allocation of a separate cremation ground for Dalits and said the exclusive Brahmin cremation ground, named ‘Brahmin Samsan,’ perpetuates caste inequality.

In response, executive officer of Kendrapara municipality, Prafulla Chandra Biswal acknowledged the existence of the exclusive cremation ground since 1928. He stated that a decision regarding its status would be discussed in an upcoming meeting.

