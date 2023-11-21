Home States Odisha

Industrial mishap in Odisha claims one more life

A spot inspection would be conducted on Tuesday to ascertain the cause of the mishap and safety lapses, if any.

Published: 21st November 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:52 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A worker was killed after falling from a height inside the plant of Scan Steel Ltd at Budhakata within Kutra police limits in Sundargarh district on Monday.

The mishap comes close on the heels of a worker’s death at an induction furnace plant near Rourkela on November 16.

The deceased worker was identified as Charan Singh Naik (37). Deputy director of Factories & Boilers Bibhu Prasad said as per preliminary information, Naik was climbing atop the lobe compressor platform of DRI Kiln 3 and 4 to bring down a welding cable when he accidentally slipped and suffered critical head injuries.

Naik was rushed to the ESIC model hospital at RN Pali in Rourkela where he was declared dead. Prasad said the plant authorities claimed the worker was wearing all the necessary safety gears when the incident took place. A spot inspection would be conducted on Tuesday to ascertain the cause of the mishap and safety lapses, if any.

Kutra IIC Manoranjan Bisi said so far, no written complaint has been received. “We got a medico-legal case note from RN Pali police and the body was preserved at Rourkela Government Hospital for autopsy on Tuesday.”   

Meanwhile, a worker engaged in fixing corrugated sheet was injured after he fell from a height of around 18 feet inside IFGL Refractories Ltd at Kalunga on Sunday. Following the incident, the deputy director of Factories and Boilers visited the IFGL plant for inspection on Monday. 

Earlier on November 16, a 31-year-old worker was charred to death and two others suffered critical burn injuries inside the plant of Subh Ispat Pvt Ltd at Kalunga near Rourkela after the crucible of the induction furnace exploded.

Sources said this year, more than half a dozen of deaths have occurred in different industries of Sundargarh with most of the fatalities reported from Kalunga and Kuanrmunda industrial belts. However, officials of the Directorate of Factories and Boilers under the Labour department claimed strict enforcement of safety measures in industries operating in the district.

