Armed with dedication, challenged Laxmi from Odisha fights her way to play Judo nationals

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Despite facing poverty and financial constraints, a determined and dedicated 16-year-old deaf and dumb tribal girl from the Mundapada slum of Paradip, Kumari Laxmi Singh, has earned a spot in the National Para and Deaf Judo Championship in Amritsar, Punjab, scheduled for November 26.

Laxmi’s father, Shyamsundar Singh, a daily wager, struggled with poverty but found hope through the efforts of the Paradip-based Jagruty, a special education centre for the mentally, physically, and hearing impaired where she took admission when she was six years old. And then there was no looking back as Laxmi continued her study and pursued games in the institute.

Supported by Jagruty, Laxmi, who faced challenges due to her impairment, found solace and encouragement in Judo. The institute provided her with education and the opportunity to pursue her interest in Judo.

With the support of Jagruty and the intervention of Judo coach Lopamudra Pati from the Odisha Blind Para Judo Association, Laxmi received coaching, infrastructure, judo kits, and other facilities, allowing her to excel in the sport. Paradip Port Authority also provided her with the right gear and kit for the sport, principal of Jagruty, Nalini Mohanty said adding, “Laxmi is dedicated and committed to soar and nothing can stop her from achieving success.”

Laxmi, now in Class X has become the first deaf and dumb girl from Odisha to be selected for the National Para and Deaf Judo Championship. This remarkable achievement has brought pride not only to Paradip but to the entire state.Expressing joy and gratitude, Shyamsundar acknowledged the support of all concerned for honing his daughter and enabling her to become a reason of pride.

Coach Lopamudra Pati emphasised the association’s commitment to Laxmi’s success, providing free coaching due to her hearing impairment and financial hardships. Recognising this rare achievement, president of Paradip Port Sports Council DN Sondhi and other port officials felicitated Laxmi for bringing pride to Paradip by being selected for the national championship.

